African American sports anchor reflects on his time breaking barriers at KVOA

TUCSON - (KVOA) It was 1978, the New York Yankees won their 22nd World Series, Terry Bradshaw led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl title and in the summer of that year, Phoenix native Ron Brooks came south to begin a tenure in Tucson television.
"I was told as soon as I got there, do not be bragging on Arizona State and the Sun Devils, this is Wildcat country," Ron said.
When he started at KVOA, Ron became the first full time black sports anchor in Arizona.
As he recalls, Wildcat country was mostly supportive and accepting, but he remembers the few times the calls were both hurtful and crossed a line.
"I had a couple times people would call up and threaten my life just because I was black," he said. "I had one guy call up, he said: 'I'm going to kill you.' They used the N-Word.
I thought it was a joke. He said: 'No, no, I'm really going to kill you.'"
Fearful, Ron called the Tucson Police Department.
"They actually followed me home from work for about a month to make sure no one was stalking me or trying to kill me and eventually he went away," he said.
It wasn't just the cops who followed Ron home in this most stressful time. When the 10 p.m. newscast ended, a close colleague was literally right behind him.
"The weather man who worked at Channel 4 at the time who was Michael Goodrich, a very popular weatherman and a good friend of mine, he actually followed me home as well," Ron said. "He was a pistol-packing weatherman and he wanted to make sure nothing happened to me."
Ron Brooks left KVOA in 1982, leaving an imprint on the station and the city.
But this sportscaster never considered himself a trailblazer.
He looks back with gratitude for the job he so enjoyed and the home he found.
"They said just let your personality flow, so I did," he recalled. "And, I never looked back."