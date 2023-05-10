$70 million invested in UA research project to create a new sustainable rubber

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – In partnership with Bridgestone Americas Inc, researchers from the University of Arizona are developing a new, more sustainable variety of natural rubber.

Guayule (pronounced why-OO-lee), a shrub that flourishes in the hot and dry southwest climate, is the center of a five-year project to grow and process guayule as a promising source of natural rubber.

The project, led by head of the Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Kim Ogden, was granted $70 million total from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Bridgestone, the tire and rubber company.

The shrub takes only two years to mature and is native to the Chihuahuan Desert in northern Mexico and southern New Mexico. According to David Dierig, section manager for agro operations at Bridgestone, scientists have had their eyes on guayule as a rubber producer for over a century, Dierig said.

Rubber is currently only produced from a single source – a plant grown almost exclusively in Southeast Asia – and this project is aiming to create a second source to help in the supply of such a critical material.

Additional partners on the project include the Colorado River Indian Tribes, Colorado State University, regional growers and OpenET, a public-private partnership that facilitates responsible water management.

