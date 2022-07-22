7-year-old boy in 'critical' condition after being pulled from Arizona pool

PHOENIX (KPNX) — A 7-year-old boy is in "extremely critical" condition after he was pulled from a swimming pool Friday afternoon in Phoenix.
The child was pulled out of a pool at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Thomas Road and bystanders began performing CPR before paramedics arrived, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
It's not yet known how long the child was underwater. The boy was transported to a local emergency room and was in critical condition, Phoenix fire said.
