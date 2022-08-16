7,500 UArizona students move into their dorms this week

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tuesday is a very busy day for first year students at the University of Arizona as they move into their dorms.
"I'm feeling excited for the future," said Andrew Chesnosky.
Andrew Chesnosky is an incoming freshman at the UArizona. He says there's a lot to look forward to moving into his first dorm.
"I'm most excited about mostly just getting to know my roommate and getting to see where I'll be living for the next year," said Chesnosky. "And just getting myself settled in on campus."
Chesnosky says being a freshman at a new school can be nerve-racking.
"It's a little bit tough going in the first time because I haven't lived away from home for this long," said Chesnosky.
But the University is doing their best to help students settle into their new home.
"We offer a lot of resources. We offer academic programming and events, we offer social events so it's a way to meet people and get acclimated to campus," said Dana Robbins-Murray, the Director of Administrative Services at the UArizona.
The UArizona staff are also ready for this new group of students.
"Oh, we're ready for them. We're excited for the students to come back to campus. We miss the energy of having the students on campus," said Robbins-Murray.
UArizona staff say they're thrilled to welcome back returning students and eager to meet the freshman.
"We're excited to welcome these new wildcats and hopefully the community does so too," said Robbins-Murray.
UArizona staff said they are expecting about 7,500 students to be living on campus by the end of this week.