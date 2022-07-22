7/11 cuts nearly 900 corporate jobs

Convenience store chain 7/11 has cut nearly 900 corporate jobs in the United States.
The move comes roughly one year after the company acquired rival convenience store Speedway for 21 billion dollars.
7/11 - like many retailers in the U.S. - has been battling inflation which has been increasing costs on everything and weighing down profits.
It has been contending with higher gas prices which may be leading some consumers to avoid filling the tank all the way up or buying extra goods inside the stores.
A spokesperson for the company says the job cuts were of specific roles in the 7/11 Irving, Texas and Enon, Ohio support centers.
Some field support roles were also cut.