Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 107 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and the Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

7/11 cuts nearly 900 corporate jobs

seven eleven image

Convenience store chain 7/11 has cut nearly 900 corporate jobs in the United States.

The move comes roughly one year after the company acquired rival convenience store Speedway for 21 billion dollars.

7/11 - like many retailers in the U.S. - has been battling inflation which has been increasing costs on everything and weighing down profits.

It has been contending with higher gas prices which may be leading some consumers to avoid filling the tank all the way up or buying extra goods inside the stores.

A spokesperson for the company says the job cuts were of specific roles in the 7/11 Irving, Texas and Enon, Ohio support centers.

Some field support roles were also cut.

