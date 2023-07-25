62-year-old Tucson powerlifter breaks own bench press state record

TUCSON (KVOA) - Retired Tucson firefighter turned powerlifter Michael Carreon broke his own state record in the bench press!
Carreon benched 341 pounds at the Southwest Summer Slam, breaking his previous record by more than 30 pounds. The 62-year-old also won the overall Masters Full Power Event, making him a two-time champion.
Carreon has been competitively powerlifting for less than a year.
He dedicated his title to his mom. He said her passing is what pushed him to excel in powerlifting.
