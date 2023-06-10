62-year-old man dead after vehicle rolls on top of him

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after an accident where his vehicle rolled on top of him near Tucson’s east side.

Last night, at around 10:41 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a serious injury collision near the intersection of E. Speedway Blvd and N. Houghton Rd.

When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered a single-vehicle crash just east of the intersection.

Detectives gathered information from the scene and determined that 62-year-old Michael Rhinehart was driving eastbound on Speedway Blvd and crossed Houghton Rd. just before his vehicle ran off the right side of the road.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and rolled over after striking a crossing signal.

During the rollover, Rhinehart was ejected, and his vehicle landed on top of him.

Rhinehart was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the crash and will release more information as it becomes known.