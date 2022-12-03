61-year-old woman killed in car accident in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman is dead after a crash on Friday.
Tucson Fire Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a Nissan Sentra just before 10 p.m. on Friday night.
The pedestrian, Tobie Lee Fares died shortly after arriving at the hospital, TPD said Friday.
Detectives learned that Ms. Fares was crossing Speedway Blvd. as she was struck by a blue 2018 Nissan Sentra that was traveling westbound on Speedway Blvd. The 40-year-old male driver immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.
An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit (IDEU) responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. Evidence determined that Ms. Fares was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk when she was crossing the road.
The investigation remains ongoing.