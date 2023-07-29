600 customers still without power as more Monsoon storms approach Tucson this evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to TEP, approximately 600 customers are still without power as of 7:30pm this morning.
News 4 Tucson visited one midtown apartment, where power poles had fallen onto the complex, knocking out power for the entire building and leaving many extremely hot, exhausted and very frustrated.
"We had power outages like two times, but then it came back on right away. This is the longest one we've ever had," said Susan Earnest.
Susan Earnest lives in an apartment complex on Ft Lowell and Kelvin Boulevard, where power poles crashed into the side of the building during the storm Friday night, knocking out power for herself and the other residents.
"I saw the rain. I heard the powerlines go down," said Earnest.
After the rain stopped, she propped her door open, hoping a gust of wind could cool her off, but to no avail.
Earnest says it didn't take long to feel the heat and her frustration started to boil.
"I kept calling the electricity company and they kept saying 2 a.m., 4 a.m. and now they're saying 10 p.m. tonight," complained Earnest. "This stuff is really, really bad for us."
Wiping tears from her eyes, Earnest says it's scary facing these extreme temperatures feeling like there's nothing she can do.
"It's a lot of pressure having people you gotta take of yourself," said Earnest.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a TEP representative. He said he understands the frustration and assures customers that TEP is working as fast as they can.
"We have employees all over town right now that are assessing damage, they're working on repairs as they can," said Joseph Barrios with TEP. "We have hundreds of work orders that we've been responding to, and we are working to get the lights back on as fast as we can. And we will continue to do so around the clock."
For those still without power Sunday, TEP will have two locations where you can pick up ice starting at 8 a.m.
- 1350 N Silverbell Road, at Albertsons
- 5550 E Grant Road, east of Craycroft Road, in the Chuze Fitness parking lot
To check the TEP outage map, you can click here.
