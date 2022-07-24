60-year-old arrested for reckless driving on northeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars this weekend after a reckless driving incident on the northeast side turned into a pursuit Saturday.
According the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to Sunrise and Craycroft Roads for reports of a reckless driver. These reports described a white Mercedes driving "eastbound in a westbound lane" and throwing objects out of the window.
PCSD reported that as deputies arrived to the area, the driver, Michael Hodges, 60, was caught running a red light. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver fled.
Despite deputies successfully deploying a tire deflation device, the 60-year-old continued to drive recklessly, hopping sidewalks and medians.
Hodges was ultimately stopped and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention center. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence and several counts of Endangerment.
No injuries were sustained by deputies nor the suspect.