58,000 passengers expected at Tucson airport over Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - If you’re planning on traveling by plane this Memorial Day weekend, you need to be prepared for the crowds.
Thursday is the first day of the expected very busy travel weekend.
According to the Tucson International Airport, here are the number of expected passengers over the new few days:
- May 25, 2023: 10,328
- May 26, 2023: 10,328
- May 27, 2023: 8,123
- May 28, 2023: 8,613
- May 29, 2023: 10,638
- May 30, 2023: 10,202
This gives us a total of around 58,000 passengers expected to fly through the Tucson International Airport over the holiday weekend. This is a 10% increase from this same period last year.
Monday is expected to be the busiest day, but if you are catching a flight at all this weekend, make sure you're checking your flight status before heading to the airport and leave plenty of time at the airport in case security lines get long.
