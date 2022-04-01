52nd Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair hits Tucson Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Craving some live music, fair food and unique art?
Then next weekend is the weekend for you as the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair returns to town.
From Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3, art venders, musicians, street buskers and food tents will be ready to serve Historic Fourth Avenue visitors from 10 a.m. till dusk for the 52nd annual Spring Street Fair.
According to organizers, hundreds of artists are expected to be in attendance at the free-to-the-public event.
With a variety of fun activities expected at this year's fair, organizers believe the event will draw thousands of people over to the Historic Fourth Avenue district for the three-day event.
Organizers say a complimentary shuttle service to the event will be available from downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona.
For more information, visit fourthavenue.org.