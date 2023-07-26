$50 million awarded to development of Tucson housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona senators announce that Tucson will receive some much needed funds for the city.
A $50 million grant has been awarded to the City of Tucson to improve housing throughout the city.
Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced the award this morning.
The grant is awarded through the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Awards.
“Arizonans deserve a safe, accessible, and affordable place to call home. Today’s funds will help transform neighborhoods across Tucson into communities where everyday Arizonans can thrive and build better lives for their families and futures,” said Sinema, a member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.
“Far too many of my fellow Tucsonans lack access to the safe and affordable housing they need. This funding will spur investment and improve the quality of life for hardworking families living in our most underserved neighborhoods,” said Kelly.
