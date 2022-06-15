 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

47 cats rescued from hot car in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) — Fourty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle at a Minnesota rest stop on Tuesday.

It comes as extreme weather across the U.S. has prompted heat warnings for millions.

It was a shocking discovery for a stranger on Tuesday morning.

“A passerby at the rest stop noticed the vehicle,” Ashley Pudas, Animal Humane Society investigations agent said.

A vehicle full of cats. Not just a few cats — many. Forty seven on them.

This was on a day where there was a heat warning in effect.

“Thankfully, it was still early enough in the morning where the heat really hadn't started to kick in so that was working in our favor,” Pudas said.

She said the owner of the animals had been living in the car with the animals for some time.

“When I arrived, I didn't notice anybody in distress," she said. "Thankfully, I kept an eye on them as we progressed with the removal.”

The owner, she says, was cooperative in handing them over to investigators.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol officers also responded.

“Nobody wakes up and says I’m going to own 47 cats," Pudas said. "So it's something that happens over time.”

The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old.

Thankfully, AHS says the cats appear to have only minor medical issues and will be OK.

The cats are now being cared for and evaluated by the Animal Humane Society and will eventually go up for adoption.

Pudas says in her job, these types of calls are not rare.

"If anybody has a question they can certainly call us and we can walk them through what they're seeing,” she said.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.