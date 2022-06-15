47 cats rescued from hot car in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) — Fourty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle at a Minnesota rest stop on Tuesday.
It comes as extreme weather across the U.S. has prompted heat warnings for millions.
It was a shocking discovery for a stranger on Tuesday morning.
“A passerby at the rest stop noticed the vehicle,” Ashley Pudas, Animal Humane Society investigations agent said.
A vehicle full of cats. Not just a few cats — many. Forty seven on them.
This was on a day where there was a heat warning in effect.
“Thankfully, it was still early enough in the morning where the heat really hadn't started to kick in so that was working in our favor,” Pudas said.
She said the owner of the animals had been living in the car with the animals for some time.
“When I arrived, I didn't notice anybody in distress," she said. "Thankfully, I kept an eye on them as we progressed with the removal.”
The owner, she says, was cooperative in handing them over to investigators.
The Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol officers also responded.
“Nobody wakes up and says I’m going to own 47 cats," Pudas said. "So it's something that happens over time.”
The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old.
Thankfully, AHS says the cats appear to have only minor medical issues and will be OK.
The cats are now being cared for and evaluated by the Animal Humane Society and will eventually go up for adoption.
Pudas says in her job, these types of calls are not rare.
"If anybody has a question they can certainly call us and we can walk them through what they're seeing,” she said.