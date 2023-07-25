 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

40 Days of 100°+

After over a month of 100°+ temperatures, we are on track to break the longest streak of triple digit days in Tucson before lunchtime...

This afternoon will mark the 40th day in a row of 100°+ heat in Tucson. We will break the record of most consecutive days at or above 100 degrees as early as late this morning, which has stood firm at 39 days. We tied with this record yesterday, which has been set four times (1987, 2005, 2013, 2023).

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Wednesday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.

The best chance for storms this afternoon will be from Tucson to the south and west. The best coverage will be in Santa Cruz County and Central Pima County where storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall.

Storm coverage will vary day to day but this weekend looks like the most active weekend of Monsoon 2023 so far. Storms WILL impact your outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening so remember to stay storm alert and download our mobile weather app!

As coverage increases, temperatures will finally back down with highs only warming into the low 100s by the end of the weekend and, as of now, only upper 90s by Monday. That means we could finally break this 100°+ streak by early next week.

  • Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 111° (110° in 2018)
  • Tonight: Few storms then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 80°
  • Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 110°

