40 Days of 100°+

After over a month of 100°+ temperatures, we are on track to break the longest streak of triple digit days in Tucson before lunchtime...
This afternoon will mark the 40th day in a row of 100°+ heat in Tucson. We will break the record of most consecutive days at or above 100 degrees as early as late this morning, which has stood firm at 39 days. We tied with this record yesterday, which has been set four times (1987, 2005, 2013, 2023).
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Wednesday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.
The best chance for storms this afternoon will be from Tucson to the south and west. The best coverage will be in Santa Cruz County and Central Pima County where storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall.
Storm coverage will vary day to day but this weekend looks like the most active weekend of Monsoon 2023 so far. Storms WILL impact your outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening so remember to stay storm alert and download our mobile weather app!
As coverage increases, temperatures will finally back down with highs only warming into the low 100s by the end of the weekend and, as of now, only upper 90s by Monday. That means we could finally break this 100°+ streak by early next week.
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 111° (110° in 2018)
- Tonight: Few storms then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 110°