4-year-old reunited with family after going missing during hike at Mount Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) - A search throughout Mount Lemmon was held after a child was reported missing in the area Tuesday.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the child was initially reported missing near Marshall Gulch in Mount Lemmon at around 4 p.m. after the 4-year-old was reportedly separated from his father while on a hike.
After officials with Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Unit, Southern Arizona Rescue Association volunteers, Border Patrol Canine Unit, U.S. Customs, Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Forest Service began search efforts, PCSD received a call from a camper about the child making his way to their campsite, located about a mile away from the spot he went missing.
PCSD shared that the child was since been located safe and unharmed. He was reunited with his family at around 6:30 p.m. that evening.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to the age of the child and lack of need of community-wide in connection to the search, News 4 Tucson has elected to not identify the child or his family.