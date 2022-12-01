4 UofA stunned by Utah in Pac-12 Opener

SALT LAKE CITY - The 4th ranked Arizona men's basketball team trailed by double-digits much of the game in their Pac-12 opener at Utah and never recovered in the 81-66.
The Wildcats showed their rust early on after taking the court for the first time in over week. Coming into the matchup, Arizona had just won the Maui Invitational and looked impressive in victories over 17th ranked San Diego State & #10 Creighton.
The Utes jumped out to a 10-2 lead against the Wildcats with 7-footer Branden Carlson scoring 8 of Utah's first ten points!
After a thunderous slam dunk by Utah's Ben Carlson, Utah led by 17 points in the first half against the mighty Wildcats.
Arizona trailed 42-25 at the half as Utah capitalized on the Wildcat's misplays and converted 15 points of of U of A turnovers.
Much of the first half was played with Azoules Tubelis on the bench for the U of A with early foul trouble. He also picked up his 3rd foul early in the second half.
Arizona finally cut the lead to single digits at 16:01 in the second half after a Kerr Kriisa free throw.
However, Utah would go on a run and open up a 20 point lead in the second half.
Utah opened up a 20 point lead with just under 7 and a half minutes to play after a Marco Anthony layup.
Arizona went on a minor run fueled by 8 straight points by Courtney Ramey to cut the lead to single digits against with 3:24 left in the game.
Zona has begun Pac-12 play at 0-1 after the double-digit loss.
The Wildcats shot just 35 percent from the field.
Oumar Ballo led Arizona in scoring with 22 points in the loss.