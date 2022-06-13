 Skip to main content
37-year-old dead after verbal altercation escalates to shooting on east side

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 37-year-old was identified as the individual killed in Sunday's shooting on Tucson's east side Monday afternoon.

According to a press release shared by Tucson Police Department Monday, 37-year-old Carl Wynegar was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at an apartment complex located in the 6200 block of East Pima Street near Wilmot Road and Speedway Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say Wynegar succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to the department, two men who were involved in the shooting initially reported to police about the incident.

The men said the three individuals involved lived in the complex and were armed.

TPD said a verbal altercation between the three men resulted in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made in connection to Wynegar's death at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

