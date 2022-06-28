356,467 signatures needed by July 7 to get reproductive rights initiative on Arizona ballot

TUCSON (KVOA) — A group called Arizonans For Reproductive Freedom is working to protect a woman's right to choose after the Supreme Court decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade.
Tuesday night at Hotel Congress, the grassroots group held a "Rock The Roe" concert for Southern Arizonans who aim to support their campaign.
.@azreprofreedom says they've seen great momentmum since #SCOTUS decision overtutning #RoeVWade Friday. Group needs more than 356,000 signatures from Arizona voters by July 7. If successful, the measure goes to November ballot. @KVOA— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) June 29, 2022
"On Friday morning, people all across Arizona woke up with less rights for the first time then they went to bed with the night before," Shasta McManus, the campaign treasurer said. "It changed everything for us."
Arizonans For Reproductive Freedom started collecting signatures only days after that leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito on the Dobbs case.
The mission of this group to codify reproductive rights with a constitutional amendment in the state of Arizona and ensure the ability to get an abortion is not based on a number of weeks, but a medical decision that stays between a woman and her doctor.
The group seeks to put a ballot initiative in front of voters this fall.
"Everything from contraception to postpartum care and everything in between," McManus said.
"I don't feel like anyone should have an influence over what anyone should do with their body," Pro-Choice supporter Angela Hoefer said. "It's our bodies and our rights. We're not in the 1920s. What's next? I'm going to have my right to vote taken away?"
Claire Aragon is a pro-life Tucsonan who's overjoyed with Roe v. Wade being overturned.
"It's no longer a law of our land where we can so easily destroy life," Aragon said. "I value life and I cherish it."
She cautions fellow Arizona voters signing the petition to get this issue on the ballot this fall.
"Really think about this because this is their opportunity to stand-up for the value of life," Aragon said.
Arizonans For Reproductive Freedom needs 356,467 valid signatures. The group wants to have a cushion of more than 450,000 before the July 7 deadline.
"We want to make this an overwhelming number of signatures that we turn in," McManus said.
"I don't think that they have enough time to get the amount of signatures that they need," Aragon said. "I really don't. In reality, I don't."
But the group feels the momentum is building.
"Watch," volunteer Shaq McCoy said. "I'm confident right now, absolutely. The momentum is there, we're going to keep going. We're going to try to get there. At the end of the line, we're going to push until we can't go anymore."