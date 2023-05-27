33-year old track record falls

Arizona Track's men’s 4x100m relay team ran a historic race Friday at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California.
The team of Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, Carl Hicks, and James Onanubosi clocked a time of 38.82, breaking the school record (38.89) in the event that was originally set in 1990.
The old mark was put up twice during the 1990 outdoor season by Marc Olivier, Percy Knox, Michael Bates and James Bullock. The second mark came at the NCAA Championship where the quartet finished 2nd.
The 2023 squad won heat No. 1 and advance to the semifinals in Austin, Texas.
White-Austin, Limage, Hicks and Onanubosi entered the event ranked 19th in Division I this season. Their new mark is now 7th best. They finished 4th at the Pac-12 Championships.
FIELD
Youssef Koudssi qualified for the NCAA Championships in his second event of the week. In the men’s discus, Koudssi posted a throw of 58.27m (191-2) and finished seventh.
This performance followed up his sixth-place finish in the men’s shot put on Wednesday, meaning Koudssi will compete in both events in Austin.
The West Prelims wrap up Saturday with the completion of the women’s events.
Talie Bonds will look to win an 8th straight race in the 100m hurdles and secure her spot in Austin.