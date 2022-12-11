31-year-old woman killed in car accident in south Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman is dead after a crash Saturday night.
Tucson Fire Department responded to a crash involving a Nissan Armada just before 12 a.m. on Saturday night. The front seat passenger, 31-year-old Ciera Marie Hunt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was transported to Banner with minimal injuries.
Detectives believe the driver ran the red light at 6th Avenue and Irvington Road and continued southbound as 6th Avenue turns into Nogales Highway. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and slid eastbound across all lanes of traffic, striking a tree and light pole.
Detectives identified the driver as 32-year-old Cody Hamilton Smith and charged him with several felonies, to include Felony DUI and Manslaughter. He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.
Investigators have listed excessive speed and impairment as the known contributing factors.
The investigation remains ongoing.