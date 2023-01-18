300 campers stranded in Catalina State Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of campers are stranded in Catalina State Park, in Oracle.
The campers have been trapped in the campgrounds since Monday morning, when heavy rains caused swift-moving water and debris to flow in the CDO Wash, trapping campers inside the park.
Park Manager Steven Haas said the campers are safe. Park rangers said Wednesday that campers could cross the wash on foot. But one person who tried to cross said he got stuck in sand up to his waist and had to be pulled out.
But many campers who came up for the three-day weekend didn't plan to stay so long, and ran low on medications, diapers and food.
Kerry Cowen and her husband, Bob, planned a three-day camping trip in Catalina State Park. Two days later, they're still here along with 300 other campers.
Cowen's husband had open heart surgery last June, and only had enough heart medication for three days.
"Monday morning, he took his last dosage," Cowen said.
Cowen's sister brought the medication to the park, and the front loader operator was able to cross the wash part way and wade the rest of the way to deliver the medication.
Haas said they can't do anything until the water recedes enough to get the sand out. "We have a tractor that's working. we can't do much right now until lit recedes a little bit because it just keeps dumping sand on that road and it's the sand that really stops everything, not the water." Haas said there's about three to four feet of sand, impassable even in a 4-wheel drive.
Arizona State Parks officials also say the Bighorn Fire took out a lot of vegetation, making runoff from rainwater more extreme in the area.
In the meantime, Cowen says people are pitching in to help each other out. "So, what we have found is a lot of people offering food, for people who don't have it."
Cowen and her husband have missed two days of work. "We know there are a lot of people waiting to get in and we would be happy to give up our spot," she said.