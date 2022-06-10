3 cats killed in house fire on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Three cats are dead after they were pulled from a house fire that ignited on the southeast side Friday.
According to Tucson Fire Department, the full-alarm blaze was first reported at around 2:14 p.m. near the 6500 block of East 38th Street near Golf Links and Wilmot roads.
The department said the fire has since been controlled.
However, TFD said three cats were pulled from the home and were given oxygen. Despite the firefighters' efforts, the three cats died.
No other injuries were reported in the fire.
The investigation is ongoing.