3 arrested after hitting deputy with car, high-speed chase in Pinal County

TUCSON (KVOA) - A hit-and-run crash that injured a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy in Queen Creek, Ariz. resulted in the arrest of three and the seizure of fentanyl pills and guns Monday morning.
At around 11:20 a.m., PCSO received a report that an individual at the Burger King at 1741 W. Hunt Hwy near Gary Road was being followed by ski-mask-wearing individuals who were possibly armed with firearms.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 26-year-old Oscar Campoy, fled the scene, hitting a PCSO deputy in the process.
After a brief pursuit, a responding deputy used a patrol truck to push the suspect vehicle into a small irrigation canal on Magma Road, completely disabling the suspect vehicle.
The deputies were then arrested Campoy and two other occupants of the suspect vehicle.
A search of the vehicle also uncovered 350 fentanyl pills and two firearms. PCSO also reportedly found 37 fentanyl pills in Campoy's possession.
Campoy, who was said to be a Phoenix resident, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, resisting arrest, theft of a means of transportation, hit and run, unlawful flight and weapons misconduct.
Fellow Phoenix resident Sergio Cortez, 38, was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct and probation violation in connection to the incident.
The final vehicle occupant, 21-year-old Mary Jane Valencia of Laveen, was taken into custody for possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
PCSO said the deputy who was struck by the suspect vehicle sustained minor injuries to his lower leg. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
