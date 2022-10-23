26-year-old pedestrian killed in collision on southside

(TUCSON, KVOA) - A 26-year-old Zuralys Castro was killed early Saturday morning when she was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Tucson's southside near South Country Club and East Transcon Way.
Detectives from the Traffic Investigation Unit said Castro was not in the crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not under the influence at the time.
The investigation is ongoing, no arrests or citations have been issued.