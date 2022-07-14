25-year-old saves five kids from burning in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHR) — An Indiana man is being hailed as a hero after saving several children from a burning home.
Police captured the moment they came up to the home that was ablaze and encountered 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic who appeared to be injured at the scene - carrying a child.
According to Bostic, he saw the house on fire around midnight Tuesday.
Bostic said he didn't know if there was anyone inside, but he had to go look for himself.
He went into the burning home and found four children ranging in age from one to 18.
He helped bring them to safety.
That was when he learned there was a fifth child still inside - a 6-year-old.
Bostic said he went back in the home and rescued the 6-year-old then jumped through a second-story window to safety.
Bostic sustained several injuries including burns - and had to be flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.
The 6-year-old was uninjured.
Bostic will be honored publicly next month by the fire department, the police department and the mayor of Lafayette, Ind.