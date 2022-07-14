 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 545 PM MST...

At 500 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms from the Tucson area, extending northwest into Marana,
moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Tortolita, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West,
Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Dove
Mountain and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 261.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 56 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 80.
Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

25-year-old saves five kids from burning in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHR) — An Indiana man is being hailed as a hero after saving several children from a burning home.

Police captured the moment they came up to the home that was ablaze and encountered 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic who appeared to be injured at the scene - carrying a child.

According to Bostic, he saw the house on fire around midnight Tuesday.

Bostic said he didn't know if there was anyone inside, but he had to go look for himself.

He went into the burning home and found four children ranging in age from one to 18.

He helped bring them to safety.

That was when he learned there was a fifth child still inside - a 6-year-old.

Bostic said he went back in the home and rescued the 6-year-old then jumped through a second-story window to safety.

Bostic sustained several injuries including burns - and had to be flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

The 6-year-old was uninjured.

Bostic will be honored publicly next month by the fire department, the police department and the mayor of Lafayette, Ind.

