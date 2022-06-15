 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

246 US mass shooting in 6 months prompts regional active shooter preparation

Active Shooter Mass Shooting Response Stock

TUCSON (KVOA) — In the last six months, there have been 246 mass shootings in the United States, according to Gun Violence Archive.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is taking a close look at what they can do to prevent and prepare for such an event.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a news conference Wednesday. He said there needs to be a way of alerting all law enforcement officers there is an active shooter in the area.

"We all get the same notification the same time and everybody responds," he said.

There is plans to use geofencing or GPS location-based technology in the area where the active shooter is located because the goal is to get their quickly and stop the shooter.

"You need to be on the same page. You need to understand there is a threat that needs to be confronted," Nanos said. "You need to be well trained. You need to understand that everyone who responds is on the same page, thinks the same way, receives the same training. More importantly, there needs to be that inner agency communication."

"What we are witnessing here is a new era in policing," Marana Police Department Chief Reuben Nunez said. "The Pima Regional model is a common sense approach to all the challenges that we have out there."

Pima Community College Police Chief Michelle Nieuwenhuis added that the public also needs to get involved when they see someone exhibiting threatening behavior or posting comments on social media.

"It takes an entire community to recognize those behaviors, that mentality, that thought process as it occurs and to say something to us," she said.

Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland assured the public that "when these types incidents occur it's all hands-on deck. So, we expect that Border Patrol, Customs, DPS, will be converging on this."

The agencies involved PCSD, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Marana Police Department Pascua Yaqui Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, the University of Arizona Police Department, Pima Community College Police Department and South Tucson Police Department.

