22-year-old motorcyclist dead after struck by vehicles in midtown

  • Updated
  • 0
Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in midtown crash
Emil Zarev, News 4 Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 22-year-old died Wednesday from injuries sustained in Monday's motorcycle-involved crash in midtown.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, 22-year-old Alexandre Anakin Thomas was reportedly riding a blue 1992 Yamaha FJ1200 motorcycle eastbound on Grant Road at a high rate of speed when he attempted to stop for a red light at the Stone Avenue intersection.

Tucson Police Department said despite applying hard braking, Thomas reportedly traveled into the intersection and was struck by a northbound Mercedes Benz coupe. The department said the motorcyclist was then allegedly struck again by a northbound GMC station wagon.

The 22-year-old was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died two days later.

TPD said Thomas reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. In addition, he also did not have a valid motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

However, impairment was not a factor in the crash, according to the department.

TPD said both of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

