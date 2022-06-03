 Skip to main content
21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on north side

  • Updated
Andrew Melendez, News 4 Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist is dead after he was involved in a collision that occurred on the north side early Friday morning.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, 21-year-old Brandon Repola was found with extensive injuries after he reportedly rear-ended a car with his motorcycle near North Craycroft Road near East Camino Del Celador.

Despite receiving immediate aid from first responders, the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

PCSD said detectives believe speed is a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

