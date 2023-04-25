 Skip to main content
21 Pima Community College students receive national scholarships from 3M

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima Community College Downtown Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Twenty-one current or ongoing Pima Community College students Have been awarded The Skilled Trade - 3M Transformational Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship is a national award through 3M and the National Coalition of Certification Centers.

The scholarship is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.

This year's Pima scholarship recipients are:

  • Adam Lovett
  • Aleiha Mitchell
  • Alina Garcia
  • Briana Gil
  • Cecilia Pinson Garcia
  • Daniela Munoz
  • Diamani Macias
  • Edna Santiago Ramirez
  • Evan Arambul
  • Iliana Lopez
  • Lenyn Angulo Cano
  • Lorena Valencia
  • Marisela Olivarria
  • Mayra Reyes
  • Michael Ruiz
  • Mirabel Solo-Batubo
  • Nereida Pence
  • Nubia Gonzalez
  • Stacie Williams
  • William Stelma
  • Yessenia Ortega Zazueta

