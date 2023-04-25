21 Pima Community College students receive national scholarships from 3M

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Twenty-one current or ongoing Pima Community College students Have been awarded The Skilled Trade - 3M Transformational Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is a national award through 3M and the National Coalition of Certification Centers.
The scholarship is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.
This year's Pima scholarship recipients are:
- Adam Lovett
- Aleiha Mitchell
- Alina Garcia
- Briana Gil
- Cecilia Pinson Garcia
- Daniela Munoz
- Diamani Macias
- Edna Santiago Ramirez
- Evan Arambul
- Iliana Lopez
- Lenyn Angulo Cano
- Lorena Valencia
- Marisela Olivarria
- Mayra Reyes
- Michael Ruiz
- Mirabel Solo-Batubo
- Nereida Pence
- Nubia Gonzalez
- Stacie Williams
- William Stelma
- Yessenia Ortega Zazueta
