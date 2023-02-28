2023 Cologuard Classic announces final commitments

TUCSON (KVOA) - World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples was among the final player commitments to the 2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences.

Winner of 14 PGA TOUR Champions tournaments, Couples last played in the Cologuard Classic in 2021.

Willie Wood, Mario Tiziani, and Glen Day have received the final three sponsor exemptions to play in the tournament.

The tournament hosts, the Tucson Conquistadores, and title and presenting sponsor, Exact Sciences, awarded a total of five sponsor exemptions with John Daly and Michael Castillo receiving the first two.

The final three spots in the 78-player field were earned by Brad Adamonis of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., David Morland of Palm Coast, Fla., and Matt Gogel of Mission Hills, Kan.

Willie Wood grew up in Tucson, attending Sabino High before playing golf at Oklahoma State University. 2023 will be Wood’s eighth appearance in Tucson. He has two PGA TOUR Champions career victories.

Tiziani will be playing in his second consecutive Cologuard Classic on a sponsor exemption after making his debut in 2022.

Glen Day is now in his eighth year on the PGA TOUR Champions. His T9 finish at the 2020 Cologuard Classic is Day’s best finish in seven starts in Tucson.

Miguel Angel Jimenez returning to defend his 2022 title against 2020 Cologuard Classic champion Bernhard Langer, 2018 tournament champion Steve Stricker, University of Arizona alum Jim Furyk, Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly, as well as World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, and Fred Couples.

Langer is vying for a PGA TOUR Champions record 46th victory, after winning last week’s Chubb Classic and tying Hale Irwin’s longstanding 45-win record.

The tournament is set to be played at Omni Tucson National Resort’s Catalina Course, March 3rd – 5th.

The 2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner.