200+ Arizona Youth Head to Arizona’s State Capitol with Goals of Impacting Future Legislation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today, November 5, 2022, the Catalina Delegation met at the Ott Family YMCA to prepare for the Model Legislature & Court Conference held at the Arizona State Capitol.
Southern Arizona’s Youth and Government (YAG) program is a national YMCA program that helps young people (6th - 12th grade) define the community action they wish to take and teaches them the legislative and judicial processes necessary to facilitate social change. This semester-long program is hosted through several experiential meetings.
The Valley of the Sun YMCA (Phoenix) is hosting the three-day Mock-Legislative Session, which will take place December 2-4. During this event students from across Maricopa County and Tucson will take residence at the State House of Representatives where they will have the opportunity to draft and debate their own bills stemming from the issues and concerns, they have identified as being the most serious to the future of Arizona residents. Bills that are passed are then reviewed by a Youth Supreme Court to ensure their constitutionality.
For 75 years YAG has led participants through topics such as parliamentary procedure, political parties, media, voting, bill writing, and debate policy.