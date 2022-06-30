20 Fourth of July events going on in Southern Arizona

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 800 PM MST... At 735 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Saguaro National Park West, or 16 miles southwest of Marana, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 153 and 166. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH