20 Fourth of July events going on in Southern Arizona

Pxfuel

TUCSON (KVOA) — Whether you are hoping to catch a fireworks display or just hoping to find listen to some good music, there are several events looking to spark up your Independence Day weekend.

Friday, July 1

49er Country Club Fireworks Event

12000 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

  • Starting at 5 p.m.
  • Fireworks began at 8:50 p.m.

Five food stations offering grilled burgers, Hot dogs and brats, nachos, pizza, and cookies

Tickets available online: $30 tickets for adults / $20 tickets for children / $80 family pack (2 adults, 2 children)

 For more information, visit fortyninercc.com.

Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

  • From 5 - 9 p.m.

Live music, kids zone and food trucks open throughout entire event

For more information, visit dmfss.com.

 

Saturday, July 2

Benson Fourth of July

Lions Park

435 N Adams St.

  • Parade at 9 a.m.
  • Park events all day
  • Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. 

For more information, visit cityofbenson.com.

Palominas Independence Day

9903 S. Palominas Rd.

  • Parade at 9 a.m. 

For more information, find the Palominas Unorganized Parade event on Facebook.

Sonoita Adult Day Camp @ AZ Hops & Vines

3450 Highway 82

  • 12 – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit azhopsandvines.com.

Sunday, July 3

Huachuca City 4th of July

City Park

  • Free pool admission 1-6 p.m.
  • Festivities start at 4 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 8 p.m.

 For more information, find Town of Huachuca City on Facebook.

Marana Star Spangled Spectacular

Crossroads at Silverbell District Park

7448 N. Silverbell Rd.

  • 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Splash pad, field games, inflatables, exhibitors, Musical Instrument Petting Zoo and car show

 For more information, visit maranaaz.gov.

Spirit of America Celebration at Christ Community Church

530 S. Pantano Rd.

  • 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Concert in the Park, Choir and Orchestra, Free Sundae Bar, Bring your own food, lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, visit ccctucson.org.

Salute Our Troops: FC Tucson vs Greenville Triumph

Kino Sports Complex at 2500 E. Ajo Way

For more information, visit fctucson.com.

28th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration

Casino Del Sol AVA Amphitheater

  • Starting at 8:30 p.m.
  • Free fireworks show

For more information visit casinodelsol.com.

Monday, July 4

Bisbee 4th of July Celebration

  • 11 a.m. Parade in Warren, starting at Cole Avenue and West Vista
  • 6 p.m. Water Slides at Vista Park
  • 1 p.m. Hard Rock Drilling and Mucking at Brewery Gulch
  • Fireworks at Dusk

 For more information, find Discover Bisbee Arizona on Facebook.

Together Again Nogales Celebration

  • 10 a.m. Parade from U.S. - Mexico Border to War Memorial Field on Marley Avenue
  • 4 - 11 p.m. at Fleischer Park
  • 8: 30 p.m. fireworks

Features live music, family fun and plenty of fun.

 For more information, find the 2022 City of Nogales Annual 4th of July Celebration “Together Again” event on Facebook.

4th of July at Patagonia Lumber Co.

295 McKeown Ave.

  • 12 - 7:30 p.m.

For more information, find the 4th of July @ Patagonia Lumber Co. with Kevin Pakulis and his Band event on Facebook

Salute to America

The Gaslight Theatre at 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

Celebrate together with patriotic tunes

For more information, visit thegaslighttheatre.com.

 

Red, Wine, & Blue @ Charron Vineyards

8585 S. Sonoita Highway

  • 12 – 6 p.m.

 For more information, visit charronvineyards.com.

Sahuarita Stars and Stripes

Sahuarita Town Hall at 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

  • 4:30 p.m. Rolling Thunder parade
  • 5 - 8:30 p.m. live music
  • 8:45 p.m. laser show
  • 9 p.m. fireworks

Free admission. Also features car show, beer and wine, food trucks and vendors.

 For more information, visit sahuaritaaz.gov.

Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration

Paul Mason Sports Complex at 2525 N. Pinal Ave.

  • 7 - 10 p.m.
  • 8:45 p.m. light show
  • 9 p.m. fireworks
  • Free admission

Features live music, bubble/foam zone, dart/water wars, food trucks and desserts

 For more information, visit casagrandeaz.gov.

Oro Valley July 4th Celebration

James D. Kriegh Park

23 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

  • 5 - 9 p.m.
  • 9 p.m. Laser Light Show (only visible from the event)

DJ and live bands providing music, Games and entertainment

Features Frank Powers band, food trucks, jumping castles, face painting, beer garden, kids crafts, photo booth, lawn games and much more

For more information, visit orovalleyaz.gov.

 

General Events

Tombstone Fourth of July

Allen Street

  • July 2nd – July 4th
  • Kids Parade 11 AM Sunday
  • Kids games 12 – 4 PM Sunday

For more information, visit tombstoneweb.com.

'Let Freedom Sing'

Arts Express Theatre at Park Place Mall

  • Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4.
  • Mainstage performances from 3-5 PM
  • Cabaret performances from 7-9 PM
  • Tickets are $25

For more information, visit arts-express.org.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.