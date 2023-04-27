$20,000 awarded to four Arizona Latino teachers

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – The organization Chicanos Por La Causa has awarded four Latino teachers in Arizona with a total of $20,000.

Nominated by their peers, the teachers were selected for the award after an evaluation of many candidates. The four teachers who were ultimately selected were chosen based on their devotion to impacting the lives of their students and their community, despite difficult challenges they have overcome in their lives.

Each honoree will receive a $5,000 cash award and a stipend of $2,500 to their respective schools.

The 2023 Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards recipients are:

Carmen Theresa Villaverde , Superior Junior/High School – Superior

, Superior Junior/High School – Superior Perla Apodaca , John F. Long Elementary – Phoenix

, John F. Long Elementary – Phoenix Michael Dominguez , Maryvale Hight School – Phoenix

, Maryvale Hight School – Phoenix Alicia Isabel Wong, Rincon High School – Tucson

The teachers will be honored at the 24th Annual Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards, presented at a special luncheon on May 9th.

For the past 24 years, CPLC has recognized hundreds of Latino educators in Arizona and continues to be the only awards program in Arizona that specifically recognizes Latino teachers who are nominated by their peers.