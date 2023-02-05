2-time champ Peltier heads field for Chilly Willy 150

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 30 stock cars are expected to make up the field Sunday for the 10th running of the Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway.
The event will wrap up three days of racing to kick off the 2023 NASCAR. The race is for a $10,000 prize.
Preston Peltier (48) who has won the race two of the last three years is back to try and become a three-time winner.
2019 winner Michael Scott (82) will also be in the field along with Tucson Speedway 2022 Super Late Models points champion Dylan Jones.
Peltier and Eddie Vecchiarelli (#18) won the two 50-lap Super Late Models main events on Friday night. Peltier (15.051) had the fastest time in first day qualifying.
Andy Allen (22A) and Brandon Farrington top the qualifying board on Saturday at 15.721 seconds and 15.894 to clinch the first two spots for Sunday's main event.
The top 10 finishers in the two SLM qualifying duals locked in positions for Chilly Willy 150.
SLM Qualifying Dual No. 1
- Kole Raz (27)
- Andy Allen (22A)*
- Zachary Riehl (7)
- Brandon Farrington (25)*
- Bruce Yackey (32)
- Zandar Peters (69P)
- Brett Yackey (32)
- Dylan Jones (26)
- Barrett Polhemus (79)
- Blake Williams (16)
- Bill Engle (69)
- Kenny Bumbera (00)
* Clinched spots during Saturday's timed-qualifying
SLM Qualifying Dual No. 2
- Sean Hingorani (13H)
- Tristan Swanson (100S)
- Michael Scott (82)
- Jimmy Parker Jr. (92)
- Eddie Vecchiarelli (18)
- Kody Vanderwal (43)
- Rudy Vanderwal (34)
- Brandon Carlson (14)
- Darrell Midgley (81)
- Joe Paladenic (63)
Six more Super Late Models will have a chance to qualify on Sunday prior to the main event.
2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame enshrinee Hershel McGriff Sr. is the grand marshal for the 10th Chilly Willy 150. McGriff received his blue jacket last month during ceremonies in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Past Chilly Willy 150 Winners:
- 2022 - Preston Peltier
- 2021 - Christian McGhee
- 2020 - Preston Peltier
- 2019 - Michael Scott
- 2018 - Chris Eggleston
- 2017 - Owen Riddle
- 2016 - Chuck Wares
- 2015 - Tayler Riddle
- 2014 - Dustin Ash
