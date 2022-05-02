Neighbor IDs toddler as victim of bee attack on northwest side, at least 8 victims evaluated

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two individuals were transported with life-threatening injuries after multiple people were stung by bees on the northwest side Monday evening.
According to Northwest Fire District, crews with NWFD, Tucson Fire Department and Green Valley Fire District were dispatched to an area near La Cañada Drive and River Road in reference to a "bee incident."
According to officials, eight people were evaluated in reference to the incident.
Crews used hose lines to suppress the swarm of bees, NWFD said. As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, the scene has been cleared.
UPDATE: 8 patients evaluated, 2 patients transported with life threatening injuries. Fire crews used hose lines to suppress the swarm. pic.twitter.com/QYhzi6FBEe— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 3, 2022
A neighbor at the scene identified a toddler as one of the victims of the bee attack during an interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink.
The neighbor said the child was stung multiple times.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.
