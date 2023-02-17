2 students arrested for threats at Walden Grove High School

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Sahuarita Police Department shared with News 4 Tucson Friday morning that the 15-year-old sophomore and 14-year-old freshman have now officially been arrested and booked on two accounts: interference or disruption of an educational institution and making a terrorist threat.
There is an increased law enforcement presence on campus Friday as a precaution for the events on Thursday afternoon.
The Sahuarita Police Department says they plan to have an internal debrief with the school to evaluate how the situation played out and discuss ways to improve student and staff safety if this happens again.
