2 law enforcement officers go above, beyond after motorist blows out tire in Oro Valley

Oro Valley Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two law enforcement officers help make one motorist's bad Monday a little brighter after the driver blew her tire in a busy street in Oro Valley.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, an OVPD officer and a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy came across a motorist who had a blown tire while traveling down a busy street in Oro Valley.

The two law enforcement officers immediately pulled over and assisted the woman, helping her get back to the road in a quick and safe manner.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

