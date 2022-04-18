2 law enforcement officers go above, beyond after motorist blows out tire in Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two law enforcement officers help make one motorist's bad Monday a little brighter after the driver blew her tire in a busy street in Oro Valley.
According to Oro Valley Police Department, an OVPD officer and a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy came across a motorist who had a blown tire while traveling down a busy street in Oro Valley.
The two law enforcement officers immediately pulled over and assisted the woman, helping her get back to the road in a quick and safe manner.
Monday can already be tough, but throw in a blown tire along a busy street and you have what happened to a motorist this morning. Luckily motor officers, even from different agencies, worked together to get her back on the road quickly and safely. #motormonday #OVPD #PCSD pic.twitter.com/R1cRktOKL0— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) April 18, 2022