Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR
EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153,
AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire
weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

2 charged with first-degree murder after homeless woman found dead on southeast side

  • Updated
  • 0
2 charged with first-degree after homeless woman found dead on southeast side

Kenneth Edward Neece (left), Glorya E. Smith-Lee (right)

 Arizona Department of Public Safety

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Tucsonans were charged with first-degree murder Thursday in reference to the death of a woman who had been homeless in Pima County.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales was found dead by Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives while they were serving a search warrant at two adjoined properties located at 5590 E. Klafter Rd. and 8505 S. Craycroft Rd. near Wilmot and Interstate 10.

According to officials, the search warrant was related to a homicide investigation.

After further investigation, DPS determined that the woman had been homeless in the Tucson area.

DPS arrested 47-year-old Glorya E. Smith-Lee and 43-year-old Kenneth Edward Neece in connection to the case.

In addition to first-degree murder, both individuals were also charged with kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence. 

Anyone with information is advised 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

