2 charged with first-degree murder after homeless woman found dead on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Tucsonans were charged with first-degree murder Thursday in reference to the death of a woman who had been homeless in Pima County.
On Thursday, 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales was found dead by Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives while they were serving a search warrant at two adjoined properties located at 5590 E. Klafter Rd. and 8505 S. Craycroft Rd. near Wilmot and Interstate 10.
According to officials, the search warrant was related to a homicide investigation.
After further investigation, DPS determined that the woman had been homeless in the Tucson area.
DPS arrested 47-year-old Glorya E. Smith-Lee and 43-year-old Kenneth Edward Neece in connection to the case.
In addition to first-degree murder, both individuals were also charged with kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.
Anyone with information is advised 88-CRIME.
