2 accused of carting migrants arrested after crashing into cyclist in Sierra Vista

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Tucsonans suspected of transporting undocumented noncitizens arrested Thursday after hitting bicyclist with vehicle in Sierra Vista.
At around 10 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle reportedly driven by 28-year-old Ezekiel Frias and occupied by 27-year-old Karissa Robles was involved in a high-speed pursuit with Sierra Vista Police Department down Highway 92 toward Sierra Vista after their vehicle was flagged as an alleged load vehicle - a vehicle that transports undocumented migrants from pick-up points near the border to larger metropolitan areas in Arizona for payment.
According to officials, people were reportedly seen bailing out of the vehicle near Highway 92 and the San Pedro River during the pursuit.
After law enforcement decided to end the pursuit due to the dangerous high-speeds of the suspect vehicle, Frias reportedly drove the vehicle to a school zone near Bella Vista Elementary School, where he allegedly hit a bicyclist.
The vehicle then crashed near the intersection of North Lenzer Avenue and East Tacoma Street.
According to SVPD, Frias reportedly fled the scene on foot and entered a house in the area. After being pushed out of the home by the owner, the 28-year-old Tucsonan was taken into custody near the 1100 block of Marchbanks Drive.
He was booked into Cochise County Jail on charges including attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of kidnapping.
Robles was arrested at the scene and charged for possession of narcotics, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SVPD did not released if any undocumented noncitizens were detained in connection to the incident.
The cyclist who was struck in reference to the case was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment of minor injuries sustained in the collision.
The bicyclist was said to be alert and able to speak with law enforcement shortly after the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs and Border Protection also aided in the incident.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE