18-year old killed in motorcycle crash on eastside

TUCSON ( KVOA) - An 18-year old Tucson man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near Speedway and Craycroft.
Tucson Police said the driver of the truck was making a left turn from a median area, marked with "no turn" signs. Police said Nathaniel Warren Washington was driving west on Speedway and collided with the truck. Witnesses said Washington was weaving in and out of traffic and poppin wheelies before the crash.
This is the 16th motorcycle fatality in Tucson this year, compared to nine last year.
"What we're seeing is a lot of people engaging in risky behavior. That includes vehicular travel, people on motorcycles, pedestrian travel, bicycle travel," said Sergeant David Fritsch, with the Tucson Police Department.
Fritsch said motorcyclists need to make sure they are visible. "I want to make sure I'm seen, I want to make sure I'm following all traffic laws. I want to make sure I'm paying attention," he said.
A riding coach says more people are turning to motorcycles for transportation, but many of those drivers aren't properly trained.
"About 45-55 % of people in Arizona are not seeking rider training, meaning they are learning how to ride on their own. And roughly about a quarter, 25%, are unlicensed motorcyclists," said Bill Seltzer, with Team Arizona Motorcyclist Training Center.
Overall, traffic fatalities in Tucson are up overall, with 69 this year, compared to 58 in 2021.