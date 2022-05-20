18-year-old ID'ed as victim of fatal shooting on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — An 18-year-old was identified as the individual killed in a shooting that occurred early Friday morning on Tucson south side.
According to Tucson Police Department, 18-year-old Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez was found with gunshot trauma in an apartment complex located at 6300 S. Headley Rd. near Valencia and Mission roads at around 12:30 p.m.
Despite the 18-year-old immediately receiving when found by first-responders, Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation, TPD learned that Gutierrez and a group of unidentified individuals were involved in a confrontation at the apartment prior to the shooting.
Police said the group fled the apartment shortly after the shooting.
TPD said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.