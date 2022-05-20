 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME
FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...Through this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create
the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

18-year-old ID'ed as victim of fatal shooting on south side

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson-Police-Department-Generic

Contact Tucson Police Department at 520-791-4444

TUCSON (KVOA) — An 18-year-old was identified as the individual killed in a shooting that occurred early Friday morning on Tucson south side.

According to Tucson Police Department, 18-year-old Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez was found with gunshot trauma in an apartment complex located at 6300 S. Headley Rd. near Valencia and Mission roads at around 12:30 p.m.

Despite the 18-year-old immediately receiving when found by first-responders, Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD learned that Gutierrez and a group of unidentified individuals were involved in a confrontation at the apartment prior to the shooting.

Police said the group fled the apartment shortly after the shooting.

TPD said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you