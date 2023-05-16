18-year-old charged for assaulting Border Patrol Agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The United States Border Patrol arrested 18-year-old Alfredo Perez-Rodriguez for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.
According to CBP on May 8, agents responded to a report of five undocumented non-citizens, including Perez-Rodriguez, walking north in the San Pedro River area near the international border between the United States and Mexico.
CBP says the group fled on foot and after a brief pursuit, agents attempted to arrest Perez-Rodriguez, but he resisted and fought with the agent. During the struggle, Perez-Rodriguez gained control of the agent’s taser and pointed it at the agent-victim’s chest and face.
Perez-Rodriguez was eventually taken into custody and another agent intervened.
Assault on a Federal Officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.