17-year-olds charged in death of UArizona student to spend 30 years in prison

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two of the three individuals arrested in connection to last year's fatal shooting of University of Arizona student, Forrest Beckett Keys will spend 30 years in jail after they were sentenced in connection to the case Monday.
At around 11 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021, 20-year-old Keys was found with obvious gun shot trauma in the Cherry Avenue Garage located on campus near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Fourth Street. TPD said Keys was shot shortly after a verbal altercation between a group of individuals riding a red Cadillac.
After further investigation, TPD arrested Alonzo Orosco, Roberto Joaquin Camargo and Ruben Young, all of which were 17 years old at the time, in connection to the fatal shooting.
According to court officials, Young and Orosco both pled guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 25. They were both sentenced to 30 years in prison for those charges Monday.
Camargo was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to facilitation to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree.