17-year-old Tucsonan takes home 1st place in international ballet competition

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 17-year-old ballerina from Tucson won big in an global dance competition in Finland.

Maya Schonbrun competed with dancers from all over the world in the Helsinki International Ballet Competition.

The competition was held at the Finnish National Opera and Ballet.

Maya took home first place in the Junior Women category.

She performed a variation from "Coppelia."

"It really just feels like all of it added up together," Schonbrun said. "Like it reminds you of everything that like you've done, your teachers have done, all the time and commitment, money of course, and support of my friends and family. It all goes together to that moment."

Her winnings included €5,000.

There were 62 dancers representing 16 countries that participated in the competition.

Maya recently competed in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland.

She was one of seven scholarship prize winners.

She will be moving to Sweden in July to join the Royal Swedish Ballet.