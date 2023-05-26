17-year-old Tampa girl graduates high school with 8.07 GPA

Click here for updates on this story

TAMPA (WSVN) -- A Florida teenager graduated with a very impressive GPA.

Jasmine Mazard-Larry’s grade point average was an astonishing 8.07.

The 17-year-old was the valedictorian at Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School.

Mazard-Larry had to overcome disabilities, which included hearing loss. She also lost her home in a fire.

At her May 13 graduation ceremony, she told fellow graduates in her speech to never give up on their dreams.

Mazard-Larry not only received her diploma, but also an associate’s degree from a community college.