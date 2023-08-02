15-year-old arrested in connection to June homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) — An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting near Tucson Marketplace.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the suspect in the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Lopez has been identified as 15-year-old Gilbert Francisco Grajeda.
TPD located and arrested Grajeda on July 27.
TPD says Grajeda has been charged with 1st degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.
Grajeda is being held on a $1 million bond.
On June 22, just before 11:00 p.m., 911 was called for reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.
An additional call was received a short distance away in the area of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way for reports of an unresponsive man in the street.
Officers responded to both locations and located Lopez and a woman at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way with apparent signs of gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately started rendering aid to Lopez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives learned that Lopez was involved in an altercation in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.
The altercation turned physical and shots were fired.
Lopez and the woman were both struck by gunfire.
They were able to leave the area in a vehicle, stopping at the intersection of South Park and East Ajo Way.
