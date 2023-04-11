13-year-old arrested for arson at Sahuarita Middle School

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) – At 10:30 this morning, April 11th, 2023, officers responded to a report at Sahuarita Middle School of a 13-year-old male that set a trash can on fire on school grounds.

At 7:45 AM, a student reported smoke coming from a cement trash can outside the school building. A school janitor was able to put out the fire before any injuries or damage could occur.

Security footage helped to identify a witness and suspect. The suspect was seen setting a piece of paper on fire, and then putting that paper in the trash can before leaving.

The student was arrested for arson of property, a class 5 felony, and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Court Center.

Sahuarita Police arrested this same suspect for lighting a piece of paper on fire on a school bus in January of this year. In that incident, the suspect was arrested for disorderly Conduct.