 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
to around 35 to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

13-year-old arrested for arson at Sahuarita Middle School

  • Updated
  • 0
Sahuarita Unified School District

Sahuarita Unified School District 

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) – At 10:30 this morning, April 11th, 2023, officers responded to a report at Sahuarita Middle School of a 13-year-old male that set a trash can on fire on school grounds.

At 7:45 AM, a student reported smoke coming from a cement trash can outside the school building. A school janitor was able to put out the fire before any injuries or damage could occur.

Security footage helped to identify a witness and suspect. The suspect was seen setting a piece of paper on fire, and then putting that paper in the trash can before leaving.

The student was arrested for arson of property, a class 5 felony, and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Court Center.

Sahuarita Police arrested this same suspect for lighting a piece of paper on fire on a school bus in January of this year. In that incident, the suspect was arrested for disorderly Conduct.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you