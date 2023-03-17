110 UArizona medical students celebrate match day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Future physicians from the University of Arizona College of Medicine will begin their next chapter with the class of 2023 Match Day ceremony.
110 medical students at UArizona are walking off campus Friday with life changing news about their future in medicine.
A timer counted down as students picked up their tightly sealed red envelopes. Inside those envelopes included the next step for each student graduating from the UArizona College of Medicine.
"I just found out I matched in orthopedic surgery at John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth, Texas," shared Nate Bridge.
"I matched into internal/emergency medicine at Jefferson Health in Pennsylvania." said Taylor Cox.
"I just found out that I'm going to DC to be an emergency physician," cheered Meha Shah.
Nate, Taylor and Meha were among thousands of other medical school graduates across the U.S. finding out their future on Match Day.
As "Celebration" by Kool and the Gang played, they hugged their families and friends, with sighs of relief and anticipation for this next big leap.
"Right now, I just want to party with my family," said Meha. "I just want to say I'm so thankful for my support system over the past four years. I could not have done it without my family and friends."
These future physicians now have the location and specialty for their next three plus years of medical training. And while there's a lot more work to be done, today is dedicated to celebration.
"I'm very appreciative of the college of medicine and very excited for this next stage," said Taylor.
"It's a good day," said Nate. "Reality is going to set in soon for all of us but it's a good time."