11 Reasons: Tucson has quickly become a Bioscience Mecca

One of those reasons, Tucson has quickly become a Bioscience Mecca.
One of those reasons, Tucson has quickly become a Bioscience Mecca.
The Director of the BIO5 Institute Dr. Jennifer Barton says the field of bioscience is a strong sector here in Tucson.
“Biosciences has grown tremendously in the state of Arizona, and particularly in Southern Arizona, and we expect that trajectory to continue,” said Dr. Barton.
That's in part due to the number of biotech and biomedical industries that have picked Tucson as their home base.
This includes the largest biotech company in the world, known as Roche Tissue Diagnostics.
“We're revolutionizing healthcare,” said Jill German, the head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics.
The diagnostics instruments developed at Roche Tissue Diagnostics impact more than 26 million patients annually.
The company was built on the vision of Dr. Thomas Grogan.
“His goal was to change the way medicine is done to bring meaningful results to cancer patients faster, because that time to wait for your result is you know, it can be a terribly painful time,” said German. “We've continued to carry through on that vision. We will continue to deliver high medical value cancer diagnostics to ensure that patients with cancer have an improved opportunity at life.”
The BIO5 Institute has been around for 20 years. It focuses on solving some of our greatest challenges through research in agriculture, engineering, medicine, pharmacy, and basic science.
“We answer the really big questions about healthy aging, disease control, how we're going to feed and sustain our planet,” said Dr. Barton. “From that, we've brought in over the last 20 years over $1 billion in external funds that have helped shape the area, and promote biosciences, and lead to better living for everybody here.”
UArizona produces more than $734 million in annual research alone.
The continual accomplishments happening in the bioscience world makes Tucson very attractive for others in the field, but that's not all.
“The venture capitalists in the years from 2018 to 2021 invested almost, well actually a little bit over half a billion dollars,” said German. “Which is really a wonderful fuel for innovation.”
“I think we're at a turning point here, where we're going to see exponential growth in this area in the next decades to come,” said Dr. Barton.
Through the innovations developed at the BIO5 Institute, 55 startup companies have been created.
Those companies have taken what they developed here and commercialized products not only for Southern Arizona, but they've been licensed all over the world.